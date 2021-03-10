Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $304.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.