Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years.

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $304.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

