Invictus Hyperion Fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,150.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $4,150.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038716 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

