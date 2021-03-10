Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,915,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,214 shares of company stock worth $34,483,233. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

