INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $7.85. INVO Bioscience shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 36,777 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

