ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading Up 7.3%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 503,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,252,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

