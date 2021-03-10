Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

