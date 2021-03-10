Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.
A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IONS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
