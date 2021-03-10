Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

