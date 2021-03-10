Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 113,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,503,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 91,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

