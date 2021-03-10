IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $112.64 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $112.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067477 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

