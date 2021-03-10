IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $149.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

