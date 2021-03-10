IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Hits $344.64 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $344.64 million and $165.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

