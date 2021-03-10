Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Financial Contrast

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.47%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.50%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -402.87% -60.96% -42.48% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 73.53 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -5.83 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -21.68

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprise CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; ZEVALIN, a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody, to treat patients with NHL; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company offers MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL; and Octreotide LAI formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumours, as well as developing a portfolio of 25 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications. It has licensing agreements with Black Belt Therapeutics Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., and Pharmathen Global BV. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

