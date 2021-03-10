IP Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPO traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119.40 ($1.56). 1,406,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,952. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.45 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.80 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

