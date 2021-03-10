IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.59 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $542,351.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

