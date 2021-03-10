Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Up 7.3%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.04. 1,369,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,964,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,127 shares of company stock worth $17,107,948. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

