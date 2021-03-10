IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.40 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. IRISnet has a market cap of $145.06 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,716,387 coins and its circulating supply is 961,402,936 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

