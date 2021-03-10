Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 184,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.