iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 416,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $172.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

