iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 4,955.3% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the period.

COMT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 58,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $31.35.

