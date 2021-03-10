iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.91. 146,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,786. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.95 and its 200 day moving average is $362.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.