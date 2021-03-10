iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.83% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

