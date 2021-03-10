iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $53,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 584.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

