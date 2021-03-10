iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.