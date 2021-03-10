iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $401.20 and last traded at $398.52. 1,376,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 969,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.81 and a 200-day moving average of $374.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

