iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000.

PFF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

