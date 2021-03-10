iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $482,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $239.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,888. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

