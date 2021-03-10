iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $446,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 248,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

