iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,216,000.

IYZ stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

