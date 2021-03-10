iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Trading Up 8.2%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 316,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,682,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

iSun Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

