Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the February 11th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

