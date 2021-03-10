iTeknik Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Short Interest Update

iTeknik Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:ITKH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 3,414.5% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ITKH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 530,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,049. iTeknik has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

iTeknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions.

