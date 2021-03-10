iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 11.9%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 138,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 249,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.
ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.
