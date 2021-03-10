iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 11.9%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 138,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 249,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.