IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 7.7% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.56. 698,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 688,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $591.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 93,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.