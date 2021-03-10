J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.20

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

