James S. Metcalf Acquires 17,100 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 1,070,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,791. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $777.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

