Jane M. Cronin Sells 1,895 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SHW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $706.10. 560,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $706.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.22. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $738.06.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.