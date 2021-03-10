Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JMHLY traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
