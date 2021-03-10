Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JMHLY traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

