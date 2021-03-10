Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.51 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $1.50 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00501154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00067176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.19 or 0.00533089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075806 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

