Jay D. Richards Sells 3,239 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BKU stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 917,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,038. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

