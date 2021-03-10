Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $213.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $213.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $209.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz ’s key drug, Xyrem, has witnessed improved volume so far in 2020 on the back of awareness efforts and label expansion in pediatric patients. Management expects Xyrem's volume growth to continue going forward. Sunosi's launch complements the sleep franchise and its successful commercialization may offset a decline in Xyrem’s sales following patent expiry in 2023. However, shares of Jazz have underperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, Erwinaze has been facing supply crunch due to constrained manufacturing capacity, which is likely to continue in 2021. The study on Defitelio for the prevention of VOD was discontinued, which hampered pipeline progress.Earnings estimates have declined ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

2/5/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/29/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.70. 579,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.