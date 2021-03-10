JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

