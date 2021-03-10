Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Jde Peets stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Jde Peets has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41.

About Jde Peets

