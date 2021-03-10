Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

