Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

