Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.