Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.