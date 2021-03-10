Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXA in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $27.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

