Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

