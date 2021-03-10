Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senior in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Get Senior alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SNIRF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Senior has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.06.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.