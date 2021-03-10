Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Life Storage stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Life Storage by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,244,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,842,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

